Ochai Agbaji named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji was named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year on Monday.

Each Big 12 university selected two nominees for their athletic performance and academic standing over the 2021-22 season.

A media panel selected the winners.

“What a great honor to be named this among all the athletes in the Big 12,” Agbaji said in statement released by the University. “It is humbling to be listed among Heisman Trophy winners, other national champions and great athletes. This would not be possible without my teammates, coaches and the KU support staff. We had a great run to the national title and it took a lot of people to get there, not just me.”

Agbaji is the fourth Kansas men’s basketball player to win the award since 1996-97.

He joins Jacque Vaughn (1997), Nick Collison (2003) and Frank Mason III, who was a co-recipient in 2017.

Agbaji, a standout in high school as an Oak Park Northmen, was selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA draft.

He is the 12th lottery selection during the Bill Self era.

