Past and present Jayhawks hoops stars help raise money for pediatric cancer care

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Past and present Kansas men's basketball players put on their bowling shoes Saturday to raise money for pediatric cancer care.

“It means the world to us, it helps so much in so many different ways and takes our focus off of thinking about medications and how he’s feeling" said Amanda Anderson. "We're just out here having a lot of fun," said Amanda Anderson.

Anderson's 5-year-old son, Nolan, was diagnosed with leukemia in September.

“He’s already had open heart surgery and he needs another one as well, so unfortunately, a lot of health complications," said Anderson.

For 15 years, the Jayhawks have been helping families just like the Anderson's.

The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic and Roundbowl Classic have become a must-attend event for many Jayhawks.

“Just because of the cause, the kids, their families really enjoy it and you can tell it really means a lot to them, just try to come back and show that love that I felt when I was here," said Devonte' Graham, former Kansas men's basketball guard.

Graham is currently playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA.

He told KSHB 41 he's been participating in the fundraiser in Lawrence for five years and plans to be back again.

The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has helped more than 40 families.

“Really, because they give back to us so we want to give back to them," said Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas men's basketball guard. "They’ve shown so much support throughout the years, you know. These kids are going through a lot so we just wanted to give back to the community and have a good time with them."