QB Isaiah Marshall's career rushing day leads Kansas over West Virginia 37-14

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Isaiah Marshall rushed for a career-high 164 yards and one touchdown, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Chase Belcher each scored twice on the ground and Kansas beat West Virginia 37-14 on Saturday.

Kansas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) had no trouble moving the ball in the first half against the Power Four’s worst defense. The Jayhawks still hold faint hopes of becoming bowl eligible with a pair of tough tests remaining.

Kansas seized the momentum from the opening kick, getting help from an interception by linebacker Trey Lathan — a former West Virginia player — on the Mountaineers' second play from scrimmage.

Cummings-Coleman had early TD runs of 2 and 26 yards and Kansas jumped ahead 30-7, West Virginia’s biggest halftime deficit of the season. Belcher had scoring runs of 2 and 8 yards.

West Virginia’s defense offered little resistance to Marshall. The sophomore completed his first nine passes and was remarkable with his feet, too. He ripped off five runs of at least 10 yards, including a 50-yarder.

“Just doing my job out there,” Marshall said.

Marshall shook off a first-half injury that forced him out of the game temporarily. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 152 yards. His fourth game of at least 100 rushing yards this season included a 2-yard TD run. He had 134 yards by halftime.

"I thought Isaiah played an outstanding first half of football,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said.

West Virginia (5-5, 2-5) has one of the nation’s top rushing tandems in quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook. But they were limited to a combined 48 yards on the ground. Hawkins ran for one score and threw for another, going 19 of 34 for 227 yards.

“I think we were able to create some pressures with the ends early in the game (and) got them out of rhythm,” Leipold said. “Hawkins is such a dynamic player and so dangerous. and I don't think we ever let him fully get into that rhythm. We put enough pressure on him consistently that it didn't really allow them to throw the ball vertically down the field.

"To contain Hawkins and Cook that way is really an impressive day for our defense."

Kansas leading rusher Dylan Edwards went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury on the first series of the game and did not return. West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray was tackled hard after a catch in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field.

Airline issue wasn't a problem for the Jayhawks

The start of the game was moved up two hours after the nationwide airline ground stop. Kansas was unaffected because it had already arrived at its destination Friday. Leipold anticipated no issues getting back to Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday night.

Rodriguez tells the West Virginia fan base he's sorry

The Mountaineers will have to wait at least another week to become bowl eligible under coach Rich Rodriguez, whose team went 4-8 a year ago in the first year of his second stint at his alma mater. He last took the Mountaineers to a bowl in the 2006 season.

“I apologize to our fan base, to every West Virginia fan out there," Rodriguez said. "I mean, I didn’t see this coming. It's just embarrassing.”

The takeaway

Kansas: The Jayhawks had 296 rushing yards in getting their first road win of the season. It came a week after Kansas couldn't hold on to a late lead and fell at home to UCF 33-32.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had 582 yards of offense last week in a 53-48 loss at No. 10 Texas Tech. They were held to 262 yards Saturday, including just 79 in the first half.

Up next

Kansas hosts No. 12 BYU next Saturday.

West Virginia hosts No. 14 Houston next Saturday.

