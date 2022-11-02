Watch Now
REPORT: Head coach Bill Self, assistant Kurtis Townsend suspended for 1st 4 games of season

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 02, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will serve a self-imposed four-game suspension to start the 2022-23 regular season, according to reporter Jeff Goodman.

Self and Townsend will miss the Champions Classic against Duke on Nov. 15 as a result of the suspension.

The two will return for the team's match against North Carolina State University in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach in place of Self.

The program will also self-impose recruiting restrictions, according to Goodman.

