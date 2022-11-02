REPORT: Head coach Bill Self, assistant Kurtis Townsend suspended for 1st 4 games of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will serve a self-imposed four-game suspension to start the 2022-23 regular season, according to reporter Jeff Goodman.

Self and Townsend will miss the Champions Classic against Duke on Nov. 15 as a result of the suspension.

The two will return for the team's match against North Carolina State University in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach in place of Self.

The program will also self-impose recruiting restrictions, according to Goodman.

