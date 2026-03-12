Rock Jacque, Jayhawk: Vaughn reflects on 1st season as KU assistant coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jacque Vaughn's name sits among many former legends in Lawrence.

"What would’ve happened if a little kid from California had never come this way? I’m not sure, but I’m glad it happened," Vaughn said.

Vaughn's name and number hang among the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse after the many accolades he racked up during his time as a Jayhawk.

"There’s an immense sense of pride that goes along with it that hopefully I carried myself in a way that represented the University of Kansas at all times," Vaughn added.

After his playing career at KU came to a close, Vaughn went on to have a successful career in the NBA both as a player and as a coach.

Over the summer, his career changed courses once again, only this time, life brought him back to Lawrence to serve as an assistant coach under head coach Bill Self.

"It’s been a great ride," Vaughn said. "It’s gone by fast. This is one of the faster seasons after being in the NBA for so long that I’ve been a part of. But the journey has been worth it, and more to come."

Vaughn has a veteran voice in the Jayhawk locker room, one that has coached several NBA greats.

So when he speaks, players — and coaches — listen.

"He’s been great," Self said. "Jacque is very, very skilled and does an amazing job."

"He helped me a lot just by learning the game and seeing the game differently coming from the league," added KU senior guard Melvin Council, Jr.

Vaughn doesn't know what the future of his coaching career looks like — whether that's at Kansas or back in the NBA — but he knows he'll stay ready for any and all opportunities that come his way.

"One of the most prestigious programs in college basketball...who wouldn’t want to be a part of that future going forward," Vaughn said. "But I don’t know that future. I am a Jayhawk forever. Where that leads, we’ll see."

—