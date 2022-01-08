Watch
Short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech takes down No. 6 Kansas 75-67

Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji led with 24 points
Brad Tollefson/AP
Texas Tech's Bryson Williams (11) and Kansas' Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
Jayhawks Hoops
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 18:53:04-05

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech upended sixth-ranked Kansas 75-67 on Saturday.

The 11-3 Red Raiders never trailed in the second half.

Ochai Agbaji had 24 points with six 3-pointers and Jalen Wilson 20 points for 12-2 Kansas.

The Jayhawks had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

Three days after playing with only seven players in a 51-47 loss at 11th-ranked Iowa State, the Red Raiders got one more player back.

But they still were without top two scorers Terrence Shannon and Kevin McCullar, who are both injured.

