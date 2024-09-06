Single-game tickets for Kansas football games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Athletic Department and Arrowhead Events, the special events arm of the Kansas City Chiefs, have announced single-game tickets for the four 2024 Kansas football games to be held at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium are now on sale.

Ticket and parking pass delivery for all KU games at GEHA Field will be mobile only.

The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales.

Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game.

LINK | Tickets and parking pass information

Advance parking pass purchase is required as cash will not be accepted at the tollgates.

The University of Kansas will host four games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium while David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence undergoes renovations:



vs TCU on Saturday Sept. 28

vs Houston on Saturday, Oct. 19

vs Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 9

vs Colorado on Saturday, November 23.

Premium ticket option, including private suites, are available for all University of Kansas football games at GEHA field at Arrowhead Stadium. Information on all premium seating options is available on the Chiefs website.

