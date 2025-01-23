Strong second half leads Jayhawks to victory over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hunter Dickinson had 16 points to lead five Kansas players scoring in double figures as the 12th-ranked Jayhawks won 74-61 at TCU on Wednesday night after trailing by 14 points in the first half.

AJ Storr scored 10 of his 12 points after halftime for the Jayhawks (14-4, 5-2 Big 12). His stepback jumper with 11:30 left put them ahead to stay, right after the junior guard had turnovers on consecutive possessions, and ignited a 14-2 run he ended with a jumper.

Zeke Mayo added 13 points and Shakeel Moore 11. Flory Bidunga had 10 points and 10 rebounds, giving the 6-foot-9 freshman his first career double-double, along with four blocked shots.

Noah Reynolds had 14 points to lead TCU (10-8, 3-4), which has alternated wins and losses the past eight games. Vasean Allette had 13 points and Brendan Wenzel had 11.

Takeaways

After Kansas was down 14 midway through the first half, Mayo's jumper tied the game at 33 just before halftime. The preseason No. 1 team now has its lowest ranking this season.

TCU missed a chance for its second win in a row over a Top 25 team after a win Sunday at then-No. 25 Baylor.

Key moment

Dickinson had the ball cradled into his body with both arms on an offensive rebound when TCU forward Trazarien White also grabbed at it. They remained tangled and both got technical fouls after officials reviewed the play. TCU had possession and White had an alley-oop dunk from Reynolds to make it 48-47 with 12:44 left, its last lead.

Key stat

TCU missed its last six shots and only made two free throws over the final 3:37.

Up next

Kansas hosts Big 12-leading No. 7 Houston on Saturday. TCU plays at UCF that same day.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball