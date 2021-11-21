Watch
TCU's last-minute field goal turns back Kansas rally, 31-28

TCU fought off a Kansas fourth-quarter rally
Ron Jenkins/AP
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, left, tries to scramble away from Kansas defensive end Kyron Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Posted at 7:33 PM, Nov 20, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas — Griffin Kell kicked a 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play as TCU fought off a Kansas fourth-quarter rally to beat the Jayhawks 31-28.

Kansas trailed 28-14 early in the fourth quarter before Jalon Daniels threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Luke Grimm and 10 yards to Jared Casey, the unlikely overtime hero in the Jayhawks’ win last week at Texas that snapped a 56-game Big 12 losing streak.

TCU kept its bowl hopes alive while Kansas was trying to win consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008.

