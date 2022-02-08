Watch
Texas storms the court after beating Kansas, 79-76

Eric Gay/AP
Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates with fans as they storm the court after Texas' win over Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 11:50 PM, Feb 07, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Timmy Allen scored 24 points and his long jumper from just beyond the free throw line with 21 seconds left put Texas ahead before Marcus Carr's free throws sealed a 79-76 win over No. 8 Kansas on Monday night.

Texas is one of the best defensive teams in the country and had to withstand a blistering shooting half from the top-scoring team in the Big 12.

Kansas led 76-72 before Texas' Tre Mitchell banked in a 3-pointer to get the Longhorns within one.

A Kansas turnover then set up Allen's go-ahead shot.

