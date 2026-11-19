LAS VEGAS, NV. — Tre White scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final 39.6 seconds, and No. 11 Kansas held off West Virginia 86-82 in the semifinals of the Players Era 8 tournament Wednesday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 19 points for the Jayhawks (5-0), who will face No. 8 Houston in Thursday’s championship game. Keanu Dawes added 18 points and Leroy Blyden Jr. contributed 13.

Freshman guard Miles Sadler led the Mountaineers (4-1) with 34 points. Martin Somerville came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 16 points.

West Virginia led 82-81 with 1:26 remaining after Kaufman-Renn made one of two free throws. Following a missed 3-pointer, White was fouled with 39.6 seconds left. He made both free throws to give Kansas an 83-82 lead.

Sadler missed a jumper, and White was fouled again with 15.2 seconds remaining. He converted both free throws to extend the Kansas lead to 85-82.

The Mountaineers led by 11 points in the second half and held a 68-58 advantage with 11:15 remaining. However, the Jayhawks went on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 70-68 with 7:18 left.

Kansas took a 72-71 lead on a three-point play by Blyden with 5:45 remaining.

Freshman Tyran Stokes, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, sat after suffering an injury Tuesday against UNLV. Coach Bill Self said Stokes had a bone bruise.

West Virginia took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Sadler, going ahead 20-19 with 11:05 left in the first half. The Mountaineers led 49-44 at halftime.

Wednesday’s meeting between the Big 12 foes did not count in the conference standings. They’ll meet again when West Virginia visits Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 2.

Up next

The Jayhawks get Houston, which knocked off No. 1 Florida earlier Wednesday. The Gators will play West Virginia in Thursday’s third-place game.

