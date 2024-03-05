University of Kansas coach Stanley Redwine to lead Team USA men's track and field team in Paris 2024 Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas track and field head coach Stanley Redwine is used to repping red and blue as his team colors, but now he's adding white to the mix.

Redwine has been named the head coach of men's track and field for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics, which takes place from July 26-Aug. 11.

On his 24th season as KU's head track and field coach, Redwine has led the team to five Big 12 Championships and has been named Big 12 Coach of the Year five times.

"I am honored for the opportunity and am excited that I get to be around the other coaches from other schools and just to help Team USA get better," Redwine said in a statement. "Being around those athletes, there's not a lot that they really need from me, but I will get more out of it than they will. Just to serve them is a great opportunity."

On a national level, Redwine served as assistant coach for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and at the 2015 Pan-American Games.

Kansas Relays Meet Director Tim Weaver has been named Team USA's event manager.

"The entire Kansas Athletics family is so incredibly proud of Stanley for this well-deserved honor," Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in a written statement. "Stanley is an elite teacher, leader and communicator, and the success he has achieved throughout the entirety of his career reflects those traits. We have no doubt he will represent Kansas Athletics in the first-class manner he always does while he is leading Team USA in Paris."

So far, one current KU student, Michael Joseph, has qualified compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics, representing St. Lucia in the men's 400m.

