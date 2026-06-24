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Utah Jazz select Darryn Peterson with No. 2 overall pick in 2026 NBA Draft

BYU Kansas Basketball
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
BYU Kansas Basketball
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Utah Jazz selected former Jayhawk Darryn Peterson with the second overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Tuesday night.

The Canton, Ohio, native will bolster a Jazz roster that includes former All-Stars Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as the fifth pick in last year's draft, Ace Bailey.

Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists with 44/38/83 shooting splits across 24 games in his only season at Kansas.

Those numbers led to Peterson being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and second-team All-Big 12.

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