Alabama runs away late, Mizzou stays winless in SEC play

John Amis/AP
Missouri coach Dennis Gates looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 23:49:38-05

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rylan Griffen scored a career-high 21 points, shooting 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and Aaron Estrada also scored 21 as Alabama pulled away late for a 93-75 win over Missouri on Tuesday night.

It marked the 200th career win for Alabama head coach Nate Oates, who earlier separated one of his players and a Missouri player during a small scrum in front of the Crimson Tide bench in the second half.

Griffen entered averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 34% (21 for 61) from distance. Grant Nelson scored 13 points, reserve Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 11 and Nick Pringle 10 for the Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC).

Alabama shot 30 for 57 (52.6%) including 13 for 27 (48.1%) from 3; 7 for 12 from deep in the second half. The Crimson Tide also made 20 of 21 foul shots (95.2%).

Tamar Bates scored 19 points for Missouri (8-9, 0-4). Nick Honor added 18, Noah Carter had 13 and reserve Jesus Carralero-Martin 10 for the Tigers.

Missouri kept it close through most of the second half and closed to within a single possession on a half-dozen occasions but could never take the lead. Missouri’s last lead occurred at 8-5, 2:40 into the game.

Alabama led 36-34 at halftime.

Griffen sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around one from Latrell Wrightsell Jr. in an almost 1:30 span and Alabama turned a 59-55 lead into a 68-58 advantage with 6:23 remaining and led by double digits for the remainder. Griffen’s 3s followed a stretch where, up to that point, he’d missed 13 of his last 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

Missouri hosts Florida on Saturday. Alabama travels to face No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday.

