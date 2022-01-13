Watch
Arkansas blows out Missouri, 87-43

Michael Woods/AP
Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) drives past Missouri forward Trevon Brazile (23) to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri Arkansas Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae scored 19 points, Jaylin Williams had a double-double and Arkansas used a dominant first half to roll to an 87-43 win over Missouri.

Trey Wade scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Razorbacks, who had lost five of six games to fall out of the Top 25.

Arkansas scored the first seven points of the game and followed a 3-pointer by the Tigers with a 19-0 run to lead 26-3.

The Razorbacks were 11-of-15 shooting while the Tigers started the game 1 of 13 and went 3 of 21 to trail 49-15 at halftime.

Javon Pickett scored 12 points for the Tigers.

