Army's last-second field goal sinks MU in Armed Forces Bowl

Emil Lippe/AP
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Posted at 11:06 PM, Dec 22, 2021
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cole Talley kicked a 41-yard field goal as time ran out and Army rallied to beat Missouri 24-22 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

After the Tigers took a 22-21 lead on a touchdown with 1:11 to play, third-string quarterback Jabari Laws led Army downfield to the Missouri 24-yard line, setting up Talley's game-winner.

Army backup quarterback Tyhier Tyler came on after starter Christian Anderson was injured early in the fourth quarter and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Walters to give the Black Knights their first lead, 21-16.

Anderson and JaKobi Buchanan scored on TD runs of 22 and 10 yards, respectively, for Army.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Keke Chism with 71 seconds left to put the Tigers ahead.

