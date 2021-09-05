Watch
Badie helps Missouri run past Central Michigan, 34-24

Eliah Drinkwitz’s first non-conference win at MU
L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri running back Tyler Badie, front right, scores a touchdown in front of Central Michigan's Alonzo McCoy (3) and Devonni Reed during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 23:50:37-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tyler Badie ran for 185 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, and Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two scores, as Missouri beat Central Michigan 34-24 on Saturday.

Elijah Young also had a touchdown run for the Tigers, who didn't put the game away until late in the fourth quarter.

Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon threw for 292 yards with a TD and two picks for Central Michigan.

Lew Nichols III, the MAC freshman of the year, had 135 yards rushing and a score.

Chippewas coach Jim McElwain missed the game after an emergency appendectomy this week.

