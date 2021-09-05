Badie helps Missouri run past Central Michigan, 34-24

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tyler Badie ran for 185 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, and Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two scores, as Missouri beat Central Michigan 34-24 on Saturday.

Elijah Young also had a touchdown run for the Tigers, who didn't put the game away until late in the fourth quarter.

Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon threw for 292 yards with a TD and two picks for Central Michigan.

Lew Nichols III, the MAC freshman of the year, had 135 yards rushing and a score.

Chippewas coach Jim McElwain missed the game after an emergency appendectomy this week.