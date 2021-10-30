Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Badie's big plays carry Missouri past Vanderbilt 37-28

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) carries the ball for a 73-yard gain against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tyler Badie
Posted at 6:46 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 19:46:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Badie set the offensive pace for the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon with two rushing touchdowns and 294 total yards in a 37-28 Southeastern Conference win over Vanderbilt.

The Commodores, who have lost 18 straight SEC games, pulled ahead 14-10 in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Patrick Smith.

After a fake Vanderbilt field-goal attempt resulted in a 5-yard rushing loss by kicker Joseph Bulovas, Missouri took over with 15 seconds left in the first half.

That was enough time for Connor Bazelak to fire a 45-yard scoring strike to Keke Chism, giving the Tigers a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Badie’s 73-yard run on first down late in the final quarter set up Tyler Macon’s 2-yard TD run to wrap up the win.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage