Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Bazelak, Missouri make quick work of SE Missouri, 59-28

Missouri moves to 2-1 on the season
items.[0].image.alt
L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against SE Missouri Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Connor Bazelak
Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 18:15:31-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Connor Bazelak completed 21 of 30 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns to lead Missouri to a 59-28 victory over Southeast Missouri.

Bazelak, who only played in the first half, spread the ball to 10 receivers.

Tyler Badie rushed nine times for 81 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving TD.

Badie entered the game as the national leader in yards from scrimmage with 392.

He played sparingly Saturday against an overmatched FCS opponent, but he made the most of his limited chances.

Shamenski Rucker scored two rushing touchdowns for the Redhawks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage