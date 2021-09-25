Watch
BC beats Mizzou 41-34 in OT on Flowers catch, Sebastian INT

Missouri falls to 2-2 on the season
Mary Schwalm/AP
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is lifted by teammates after scoring a touchdown as Missouri players react during the overtime period of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Zay Flowers
Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 25, 2021
BOSTON — Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime to give Boston College a 41-34 victory over Missouri.

Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the win.

Boston College recovered after blowing two fourth-quarter leads.

BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

It's the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season.

Missouri's Harrison Mevis barely cleared the crossbar with a 56-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.

