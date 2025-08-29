Behind Pribula, Missouri rolls to a 61-6 Week One win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Beau Pribula staked his claim to Missouri’s starting quarterback job with a four-touchdown performance as the Tigers rolled to a 61-6 season-opening thrashing of Central Arkansas Thursday night.

Pribula, a transfer portal addition from Penn State, finished 23-of-28 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He notched another 65 yards and two scores on the ground. The Tigers put up 560 yards of offense in the victory.

Missouri opened the scoring on their third offensive play of the game, a 49-yard-deep ball from Pribula to Marquis Johnson, who led the team with 134 yards receiving. Running back Ahmad Hardy, the 2024 Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year transfer from Louisiana Monroe, rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Missouri took a 26-0 lead after the half after embarking on a 15-play, 99-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Pribula to tight end Brett Norfleet.

Central Arkansas tallied 229 yards of offense, with Luther Richesson 12-of-22 passing for 70 yards. Landen Chambers chipped in 63 yards rushing.

Missouri planned for Pribula to share playing time with redshirt junior Sam Horn, but Horn suffered a knee injury on his first snap of the game. Pribula led a second 99-yard drive on seven plays midway through the third quarter, extending the lead to 40-0 before handing the reins to true freshman Matt Zollers. Zollers finished 3-of-3 passing for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Tigers linebacker Dante McClellan returned an interception for 83 yards with 2:48 remaining in the game to cap the scoring.

Injury for Horn

Horn’s right knee buckled while he rose from the turf after a 6-yard run on a quarterback draw. He later appeared on the Tigers’ sideline with crutches and a brace on his knee.

The Takeaway

Penalties proved the only blemish on the night for Missouri. The Tigers were flagged eight times for 70 yards, yielding two first downs via penalties.

Up Next

Central Arkansas plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its home opener next Saturday.

Missouri renews its rivalry with Kansas at home next Saturday, the first meeting between the historic foes since 2011.

