Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Brady Cook helps No. 6 Missouri rally past No. 24 Boston College 27-21

Brady Cook Jamal Roberts Amari Jackson
L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) jumps over Boston College cornerback Amari Jackson (24) Jamal Roberts, right blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. Brady scored on the play. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Brady Cook Jamal Roberts Amari Jackson
Posted

Brady Cook passed for a touchdown and ran for another TD, helping No. 6 Missouri top No. 24 Boston College 27-21 on Saturday.

Nate Noel rushed for 121 yards for the Tigers (3-0), who trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter. Blake Craig kicked four field goals.

Cook was 21 for 30 for 264 yards. He found Luther Burden III for a 19-yard touchdown with 3:04 left in the first half, and Noel tied it at 14 when he carried in the 2-point conversion.

Cook’s 6-yard TD run lifted Missouri to a 24-14 lead in the third quarter, and Craig made a 31-yarder with 5:58 left in the fourth.

Thomas Castellanos passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns for Boston College (2-1), but he also tossed two interceptions. The Eagles finished with just 49 yards rushing on 26 carries.

Castellanos and Boston College got off to a fast start, putting together a 14-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession of the game. Castellanos’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley made it 7-0 with 7:31 left in the first quarter.

After Craig kicked a 38-yarder for Missouri, the Eagles scored again on their third drive — this time on a broken play. Castellanos dropped the snap and recovered his own fumble, and then passed to a wide-open Reed Harris for a 67-yard strike with 9:44 left in the first half.

But the Tigers rallied in the last part of the second quarter. Craig made a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half to give his team a 17-14 edge at the break.

The defense helped lead the way in the second half, holding the Eagles to seven points and minus-3 yards rushing in the second half on eight carries.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Hosts Michigan State next Saturday night.

Missouri: Opens SEC play when it hosts Vanderbilt next Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone