Brown scores 21 to lead Missouri past Texas A&M 70-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kobe Brown made two free throws with 9 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points to help Missouri hold off Texas A&M 70-66.

Brown sank 5 of 9 shots from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws for the Tigers (9-13, 3-6 Southeastern Conference).

He added six rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots.

Jarron Coleman had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Brown had 13 points in the first half as Missouri took a 37-32 lead into intermission.

Quenton Jackson and Hayden Hefner topped Texas A&M (15-8, 4-6) with 17 points each

