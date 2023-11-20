Cook drives Missouri to game-winning FG over Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Harrison Mevis kicked a 30-yard field goal with five seconds remaining, and Brady Cook completed 20 of 34 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown to help No. 11 Missouri rally past Florida 33-31 on Saturday night.

“It’s what they brought me here to do,” Mevis said. “I’m an operation kicker. I’m supposed to go in and make those kicks for the team and help us win. It’s a testament to the offense for putting me in position to go do that.”

Cody Schrader carried the ball 23 times for 148 yards and a touchdown, Luther Burden III caught nine passes for 158 yards, and Mevis converted all four of his field goal attempts as Missouri (9-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) narrowly avoided losing to an unranked opponent for the first time this season.

Montrell Johnson Jr. had 12 carries for 85 yards and Trevor Etienne ran 15 times for 82 yards and a touchdown as Florida (5-6, 3-5) gained 261 yards on 40 carries in its fourth straight loss.