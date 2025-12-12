Former Mizzou QB Brady Cook to make first NFL start for Jets against Jaguars

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brady Cook is going from undrafted rookie to NFL starting quarterback this week.

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn announced Friday that Cook will make his first regular-season start Sunday against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Cook took the snaps with the starters this week, and on Friday, coach Aaron Glenn said that Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields were ruled out for the game. Neither player practiced during the week while dealing with injuries.

“I have all the confidence in the world,” Glenn said of Cook. “That’s something I’ve stated, you know, from the very beginning. He’ll be a good player in this league. And he’ll have his opportunity again this week.”

Adrian Martinez, who was signed earlier this week, will serve as Cook's backup.

Cook will become the 55th player to start at quarterback in franchise history, and the first undrafted rookie to do so for the Jets since J.J. Jones in 1975. Cook will be the 16th undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game for any team since 1990. Those QBs went 6-9 in their first starts, with the last winner, Tyson Bagent, for Chicago in 2023.

Cook will also be the 41st player to start at quarterback for the Jets since Joe Namath's last game with the franchise in 1976. The Jets are tied with the Raiders for the sixth-most QBs to start a regular-season game during that span.

“Every quarterback, and I think every one of them do, should prepare like they’re a starter because you just don’t know when it’s going to happen, when you have to get in and be able to lead a group of men to score touchdowns,” Glenn said. “He’s had a hell of a week. We still have more work to do, but I’m looking forward to how he finishes this week off.”

Taylor made his third straight start for the benched Fields last Sunday before injuring his groin late in the first quarter of the Jets’ 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cook, who was Taylor’s backup because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, came in and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

On Wednesday, Cook said he was a bit anxious when he first came into the game, but things slowed for him in the second half. His teammates said they were impressed by how smoothly he commanded the huddle, and Cook said that was a result of proving he was competent at the job and the other players believing in him.

“It’s not just the competent part, it’s the influence part, how he works,” Glenn said. “The time he gets in the morning, when he leaves, the way he goes in and commands the huddle, the way he gets the play call out. All those things show that he’s been studying his butt off for this moment.”

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster last Saturday. He was promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season, but hadn’t played in the regular season.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games. He started the preseason finale against Philadelphia, and Martinez, in his first stint with the team this season, played the second half.

Glenn said tight end Mason Taylor (neck), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (knee) and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas will also be out for the game.

