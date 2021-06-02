Gary Pinkel, Jeremy Maclin included on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel and player Jeremy Maclin are among those included on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation made the announcement on Wednesday.

The 2022 ballot will include 78 players and seven coaches from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks.

Pinkel compiled a head coaching record of 118-73 overall and 64-57 in conference play.

In 2007, he was named the 2007 National Coach of the Year (FieldTurf) and a two-time league Coach of the Year (Big 12: 2007, SEC: 2014).

Maclin broke the NCAA single-season freshman record for all-purpose yards with 2,776 yards – including 1,055 receiving, 1,039 kickoff return, 375 rushing and 307 punt return in 2007. Maclin scored 16 touchdowns total, with nine scores coming on receptions, four on the ground, two via punt returns and one on a kickoff return. A first-team consensus All-American, he was the only player in Division I in 2007 to score touchdowns in all four all-purpose categories.

He repeated with consensus first-team All-America honors in 2008 as he led the NCAA in all-purpose yardage (202.36 ypg) and broke MU’s single-season receiving records with 102 receptions, 1,260 yards and 13 TDs. He closed his career with offensive MVP honors in the 2008 Alamo Bowl, as he returned a punt for a TD and caught the game-winning TD pass from Chase Daniel in Mizzou’s 30-23 overtime win.

To be eligible for the ballot, players must have been named a first team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for their consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football.

Coaches must have coached a minimum of 10 years and 100 games as a head football coach; won at least 60% of their games; and be retired from coaching for at least three full seasons. If a coach is retired and older than 70, there is no waiting period. If older than 75, he is eligible as an active coach. In all cases, the candidate’s post-football record as a citizen may also be weighed.