Illinois dominates Braggin' Rights game over Mizzou, 88-63

ST. LOUIS — Kofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an 88-63 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin' Rights game.

Alfonso Plummer pitched in with 22 points for Illinois (9-3).

However, he saw his run of 35 straight made free throws -- the second longest streak in Illini history -- end on his third attempt against Missouri (6-6).

Jarron Coleman led Missouri (6-6) with 16 points off the bench.