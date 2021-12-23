Watch
Illinois dominates Braggin' Rights game over Mizzou, 88-63

Jeff Roberson/AP
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) heads to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:46 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 23:46:13-05

ST. LOUIS — Kofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an 88-63 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin' Rights game.

Alfonso Plummer pitched in with 22 points for Illinois (9-3).

However, he saw his run of 35 straight made free throws -- the second longest streak in Illini history -- end on his third attempt against Missouri (6-6).

Jarron Coleman led Missouri (6-6) with 16 points off the bench.

