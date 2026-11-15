Jason Crowe Jr. scores 15 of 17 points after halftime to rally Missouri past Marquette 69-64

CHICAGO, IL — Jason Crowe Jr. scored 15 of his 17 points in the final 9:27 of the second half to help Missouri earn a hard-fought 69-64 victory over Marquette on Sunday in the Legends Classic.

Nigel James Jr. had the first basket of the second half to stretch Marquette’s lead to 10 and Nolan Minessale’s layup put the Golden Eagles up 52-41 with 7:36 left to play.

Trent Pierce and Crowe sank back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 run and Missouri closed within 52-51 at the 5:41 mark.

Kennard Davis Jr. buried a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 55-54 and Crowe followed with a dunk and two free throws for a 58-55 lead. Michael Phillips II hit from beyond the arc for Marquette to tie it, but Crowe made a jumper and a 3-pointer on both sides of two Royce Parham free throws and Missouri led 63-60 with 49 seconds left before holding on.

Crowe missed 5 of 6 shots in the first half before hitting 4 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers after the break and all five of his free throws for the Tigers (3-1).

Pierce finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Missouri. Toni Bryant made all four of his shots and scored 13, while Davis added 12 points.

James led the Golden Eagles (2-2) with 12 points, 11 assists and four steals.

Marquette had a five-point lead early, but other than that it was a one-possession game until James scored four as Marquette closed out the half on an 8-0 run for a 38-30 lead.

Up next

Missouri hosts Alcorn State on Wednesday.

Marquette hosts Northern Illinois on Wednesday.

