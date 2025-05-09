Jets sign 1st-round draft pick, former Mizzou Tiger Armand Membou

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New York Jets announced the signing of their first-round draft pick, former University of Missouri offensive tackle, Armand Membou, on Thursday.

The 2022 Lee's Summit North graduate was drafted seventh overall, the Tigers' first top-10 draft pick since defensive end Aldon Smith in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Membou was the Jets' first of seven picks and the first draft selection under general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.

The 6'4", 332-pound Membou spent three seasons at Mizzou, playing right tackle exclusively.

He started 25 consecutive games as a sophomore and junior before skipping the Music City Bowl after declaring for the draft.

At the NFL Combine, Membou became one of four offensive linemen ever to surpass a 30-inch vertical jump (34) and post a sub-5.0 time in the 40-yard dash (4.91) at over 315 pounds.

His 4.91 40-yard dash time was the fastest by any offensive lineman measuring at least 6'4" and 330 pounds since 2003.

