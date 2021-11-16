Kansas City travels to Columbia and upsets Mizzou, 80-66

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Evan Gilyard II and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. combined to score 48 points and Kansas City upset in-state rival Missouri for the second straight time, beating the Tigers 80-66.

Kansas City won its first game against a Power Five member since beating Mississippi State in 2015 and third-year KC coach Billy Donlon's first win over a Power Five opponent.

Coming into the game the Roos had lost 15 straight games to Power Five teams.

Then known as as the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Roos beat Missouri in their last meeting, 69-61 on Nov. 14, 2014.