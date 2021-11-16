Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Kansas City travels to Columbia and upsets Mizzou, 80-66

items.[0].image.alt
L.G. Patterson/AP
Kansas City's Marvin Nesbitt Jr., left, drives past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Kansas City won 80-66. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kobe Brown, Marvin Nesbitt Jr.
Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 23:10:16-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Evan Gilyard II and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. combined to score 48 points and Kansas City upset in-state rival Missouri for the second straight time, beating the Tigers 80-66.

Kansas City won its first game against a Power Five member since beating Mississippi State in 2015 and third-year KC coach Billy Donlon's first win over a Power Five opponent.

Coming into the game the Roos had lost 15 straight games to Power Five teams.

Then known as as the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Roos beat Missouri in their last meeting, 69-61 on Nov. 14, 2014.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage