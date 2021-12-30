Kentucky rolls past Mizzou in SEC opener, 83-56

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points, TyTy Washington Jr added 14 and No. 18 Kentucky overcame an uneven second half to roll past Missouri 83-56 on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

The Wildcats trailed just once early on against a Tigers squad playing without head coach Cuonzo Martin, who missed the contest with COVID.

But Kentucky had to overcome 38% percent shooting in the second half and some ragged stretches to pull away from Missouri.

Amari Davis and Dajuan Gordon had 10 points each for Missouri, which dropped its fourth in six games.