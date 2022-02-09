Watch
Late run propels Vanderbilt past Missouri, 70-62

Mark Zaleski/AP
Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins, top, blocks a shot by Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 11:40 PM, Feb 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points and Quentin Millora-Brown and Jordan Wright each recorded a double-double and Vanderbilt pulled away from Missouri near the end for a 70-62 win.

Kaleb Brown's desperation, end-of-the shot clock 3-pointer with 4:52 gave the Tigers a 58-57 lead, their first lead since a 22-18 advantage with 4:21 before halftime.

Brown's basket capped a five-and-a-half minute span in which Missouri outscored the Commodores 20-8 after trailing 49-38 with 10:22 left.

But Vanderbilt responded with a 9-0 run, and Pippen's basket with 1:27 left made it 66-58 to help seal it.

