Legendary Mizzou Tigers coach Gary Pinkel immortalized at Faurot

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Gary Pinkel's name is now forever immortalized at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

During the first quarter of play between Mizzou and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the legendary Tigers coach was honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, his name now on the wall of honor at Faurot.

Former Missouri players Chase Coffman and Brad Smith unveiled Pinkel's name in front of the home student section.

Pinkel coached for 15 years at Mizzou following a decade at Toledo, winning 73 games there.

While the first two years of Pinkel's tenure produced losing seasons, he turned the program around, getting the Tigers back on track with winning seasons in 10 of the next 12 seasons.

During his time under the helm, Pinkel assisted in orchestrating upsets against top-ranked opponents, like bitter rival Kansas Jayhawks when they were No. 1 in 2007. He also led the Tigers to the SEC Championship twice in the first three years of the Tigers' move to the Southeastern Conference.

Pinkel finished his career as head coach of Missouri with a 118-73 record including six bowl wins, two of which were the Cotton Bowl.

—