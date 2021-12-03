Watch
Liberty tames Missouri in 66-45 beat down behind McGhee

Posted at 10:18 PM, Dec 02, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Darius McGhee scored 20 points and Shiloh Robinson scored a career-high 15 and Liberty beat Missouri 66-45.

Liberty blitzed Missouri with a 20-5 start in the first 9:45 and pushed the lead to 33-7 on McGhee’s layup 4:37 before halftime.

Liberty lead 35-14 at the break as the Tigers shot 3 for 21.

Missouri never got within 15 points in the second half.

Keegan McDowell added 12 points for the Flames.

Kobe Brown scored 14 points with 10 rebounds for Missouri and Amari Davis scored 13.

