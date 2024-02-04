Manjon scores 17, Vandy gets first SEC win 68-61 over still-winless Mizzou

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ezra Manjon scored 17 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the last 32 seconds, and Vanderbilt beat Missouri 68-61 on Saturday in a battle of teams searching for their first Southeastern Conference victory.

Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 12 points, also had a pair of free throws with 11.6 seconds left, but more important, he had a blocked shot with 5.5 seconds to go that sealed the win.

Tyrin Lawrence scored 14 points for the Commodores (6-15, 1-7) and freshman Isaiah West came off the bench to tie his career high with 12 points on four 3-pointers, doubling his season total from behind the arc.

Evan Taylor had 11 rebounds to go with his nine points and Lawrence and Lubin both had eight boards as Vanderbilt outrebounded Missouri 42-31.

Noah Carter scored 20 points for the Tigers (8-14, 0-9). Tamar Bates added 17 points and Nick Honor had 11, including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.9 seconds left that pulled Mizzou within 64-61.

The teams were a combined 0-15 in January, all in the SEC.

Manjon opened the second half with two short jumpers, Taylor added another and Vanderbilt had its biggest lead of the game at 38-29. The closest it got was 57-56 with 1:57 remaining after Honor scored five straight points. Taylor answered with a tough fadeaway jumper from the right wing with 1:30 to go and after a Missouri turnover , Lawrence hit a tough pullup in the lane before the shot clock expired with 45 seconds to go.

Carter scored Missouri's first nine points, good for a 9-2 lead and shortly after that a 6-0 run had the lead up to 11. The Commodores had a 10-0 run to get within 20-19 but it wasn't until Lawrence finished his personal 8-0 Vandy run that they took the lead, 25-24.

Vanderbilt closed the half on a 20-9 run to lead 32-29. The Commodores shot 48% while the Tigers were at 37.5% with a 2-13 effort from 3-point range. Carter had 14 points for Mizzou.

Vanderbilt plays host to No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday. Missouri hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.