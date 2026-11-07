McCottry and Sharma score 17 apiece, Saint Louis makes 14 3s to topple Missouri 90-84

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Amari McCottry and Ishan Sharma scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Missouri 90-84 as the Show Me Showdown rivalry was renewed after a 25-year absence on Friday night.

It was only the fourth meeting in the last 46 years in an in-state rivalry that dates to 1931 that Mizzou leads 21-20. The game was played in downtown St. Louis at the Enterprise Center, a couple miles from the Billikens' campus.

Saint Louis took the lead about two minutes into the game and never gave it up. The Billikens led by as many as 14 and each time the Tigers got close someone came up with a clutch shot.

Saint Louis led 49-36 at halftime. The Tigers got within six with 5:51 to play but Quentin Jones responded with a 3-pointer. for an 81-72 lead. When it was down to 83-79 at the 2:44 mark Alon Michaeli broke free for a dunk. Michaeli scored the last seven points for the Billikens.

Trey Green scored 17 points and Jones 14 for the Billikens (2-0), both making four 3s. Michaeli had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Saint Louis had 24 assists on 33 baskets and just 10 turnovers.

Bryson Tiller scored 26 points to lead the Tigers (1-1) and had nine rebounds. Mark Mitchell Jr. added 21 points and Jamier Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Saint Louis matched their Power Four opponent inside with a 38-36 advantage on paint points and hit 14 of 35 3-pointers (56%) and shot 52% (33 of 63) overall.

Up next

Saint Louis: Home against Northern Kentucky on Tuesday.

Missouri: Home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Monday.

