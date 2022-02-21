Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mississippi State completes weekend sweep of Mizzou

items.[0].image.alt
L.G. Patterson/AP
Mississippi State's Shakeel Moore, right, tries to steal the ball from Missouri's Jarron Coleman, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Jarron Coleman, Shakeel Moore
Posted at 9:56 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 22:56:47-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Iverson Molinar scored 16 points, Shakeel Moore made a layup with 10.5 seconds left and Mississippi State beat Missouri 58-56.

Garrison Brooks added 11 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7 SEC).

Moore finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Jarron Coleman answered with a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 54-51 advantage with 3:41 remaining but they went 0 for 5 from the field the rest of the way.

Javon Pickett had 16 points, Coleman scored 15 and Kobe Brown had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Missouri (10-17, 4-10 SEC).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!