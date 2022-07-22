Missouri lands 4-star wide receiver Josh Manning from Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit wide receiver Joshua Manning announced his was verbally committing to the University of Missouri on Thursday night.

Manning made his commitment on the field of the stadium he will play his home games for the 2022.

The 6-foot-3 and 190 receiver is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports.

Lee’s Summit WR Josh Manning @joshmanning121 announces he is committing to Missouri. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/c7p1gu9Stt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 22, 2022

He stated after making the verbal commitment that he believed in Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s vision.

“I feel like as a kid that is always your goal to fight for your home state,” Manning said. “I believe in that.”

He had 18 offers including: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Stanford.

Manning is ranked the eighth-best player in the state of Missouri and the 31-best receiver in the country according to 247sports.com

