Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Missouri lands 4-star wide receiver Josh Manning from Lee's Summit

Josh Manning
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nick Jacobs
Lee's Summit senior wide receiver Josh Manning verbally commits to Missouri
Josh Manning
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 00:26:01-04

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit wide receiver Joshua Manning announced his was verbally committing to the University of Missouri on Thursday night.

Manning made his commitment on the field of the stadium he will play his home games for the 2022.

The 6-foot-3 and 190 receiver is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports.

He stated after making the verbal commitment that he believed in Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s vision.

“I feel like as a kid that is always your goal to fight for your home state,” Manning said. “I believe in that.”

He had 18 offers including: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Stanford.

Manning is ranked the eighth-best player in the state of Missouri and the 31-best receiver in the country according to 247sports.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock