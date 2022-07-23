Missouri projected to finish 7th in Preseason SEC Football Media Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers were voted seventh in the eastern division of the the SEC Football media poll released on Friday.

Georgia received the most first place votes for the eastern division with 172 of the 181 media votes.

Eastern Division

1. Georgia

2. Kentucky

3. Tennessee

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

Alabama received 177 of the 181 first place votes for the western division media poll.

Western Division

1. Alabama

2. Texas A&M

3. Arkansas

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

Alabama received the most points from the media to win the SEC championship with 158 points.

The reigning national champion Georgia received 18 points.

Since 1992, only nine teams that have been picked to win the SEC Championship game did in fact gone on to win the conference championship.

Missouri Offensive lineman Javon Foster and kicker Harrison Mevis were voted to third-team preseason media days all-SEC team.

