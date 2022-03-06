Watch
Missouri rallies behind Kobe Brown to top Georgia

L.G. Patterson/AP
Georgia's Aaron Cook, right, steals the ball from Jarron Coleman, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Posted at 7:22 PM, Mar 05, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half when Missouri came back from an 11-point deficit to beat Georgia 79-69 in an SEC regular-season finale and snap a six-game losing streak.

Javon Pickett scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Ronnie DeGray III and Jarron Coleman also had 12 points apiece for the Tigers.

Braelen Bridges scored 19 points, Kario Oquendo had 17 and Aaron Cook 16 for the Bulldogs, who lost their 11th straight. Both teams head for SEC tournament in Tampa, Fla., that runs Wednesday through next Sunday.

