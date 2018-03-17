Missouri season ends in loss to Florida State

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: Michael Porter Jr. #13 of the Missouri Tigers fights for a rebound with Christ Koumadje #21 and PJ Savoy #5 of the Florida State Seminoles during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Missouri fans will have to be content with an NCAA tournament berth.
The Tigers wrapped up an otherwise promising season with a disappointing loss late Friday night against the Florida State Seminoles, 67-54 in Nashville.
Missouri, the West region's No.8 seed, showed flashes of promise during Fridays' game, but the Tigers were never able to match the region's No. 9 seed Florida State.
The Tigers end the season with a record of 20-13.