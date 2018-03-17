Missouri season ends in loss to Florida State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Missouri fans will have to be content with an NCAA tournament berth.

The Tigers wrapped up an otherwise promising season with a disappointing loss late Friday night against the Florida State Seminoles, 67-54 in Nashville.

Missouri, the West region's No.8 seed, showed flashes of promise during Fridays' game, but the Tigers were never able to match the region's No. 9 seed Florida State.

The Tigers end the season with a record of 20-13.

