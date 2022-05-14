Missouri Softball headed to SEC Title Game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Missouri Tigers softball team is headed to the SEC tournament championship after their 3-0 win over the Tennessee Vols.

This is only the second time in school history the team has reached the SEC tournament title game.

Missouri started off the scoring with a solo home run to right by Kimberly Wert in the fourth inning. Hatti Moore added on another home run to center that would get caught in a palm tree, making it 2-0.

After a weather delay in the fifth inning that eclipsed more than two and a half hours, Missouri capped off the scoring with a Kara Daly home run in the seventh inning that stayed fair down the left field line.

Pitcher Jordan Weber got her second shutout of the tournament and is now 15-6 on the season.

MU will face Arkansas on Saturday in the SEC tournament championship at 4:00 p.m.

