Missouri women’s basketball projected to finish 12th in SEC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The conference’s coaches revealed their votes for the SEC standings. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players or team.

Missouri was voted to finish 12th of 14 teams in the conference preseason predictions.

Missouri Senior forward Hayley Frank was voted by the coaches as a preseason second team all-SEC. Frank started 31 games for Missouri last season.

The forward average 15 points per game and 5.1 rebounds. She also lead the SEC with a 46.2% three-point percentage. Frank lead MU in blocks, field goals made, total points and three pointers made.

Below is how the SEC Coaches voted.

Preseason Coaches’ Predictions

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Alabama

T5. Arkansas

T5. Mississippi State

7. Florida

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. Kentucky

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

First Team All-SEC

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Makayla Daniels, Arkansas

Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Victaria Saxton, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Missouri begins their regular season play on Monday, November 7th at 6:00 p.m. on the road at Missouri State.