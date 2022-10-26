Missouri women’s basketball projected to finish 12th in SEC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The conference’s coaches revealed their votes for the SEC standings. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players or team.
Missouri was voted to finish 12th of 14 teams in the conference preseason predictions.
Missouri Senior forward Hayley Frank was voted by the coaches as a preseason second team all-SEC. Frank started 31 games for Missouri last season.
The forward average 15 points per game and 5.1 rebounds. She also lead the SEC with a 46.2% three-point percentage. Frank lead MU in blocks, field goals made, total points and three pointers made.
Below is how the SEC Coaches voted.
Preseason Coaches’ Predictions
1. South Carolina
2. Tennessee
3. LSU
4. Alabama
T5. Arkansas
T5. Mississippi State
7. Florida
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. Kentucky
11. Texas A&M
12. Missouri
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
First Team All-SEC
Brittany Davis, Alabama
Alexis Morris, LSU
Angel Reese, LSU
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Makayla Daniels, Arkansas
Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn
Diamond Battles, Georgia
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Victaria Saxton, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Missouri begins their regular season play on Monday, November 7th at 6:00 p.m. on the road at Missouri State.