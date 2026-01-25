Mitchell hits winning 3 in OT as Missouri edges Oklahoma 88-87

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell scored 25 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime, as Missouri edged Oklahoma 88-87 on Saturday.

Mitchell added 10 rebounds for his fifth career double-double and reached 1,500 career points in the second half for the Tigers (14-6, 4-3 SEC). Trent Pierce hit his only field goal of the game, a 37-foot pull-up 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Oklahoma led 37-36 at halftime and carried that edge deep into the second half before the teams traded leads over the final minutes. The Sooners were up 81-78 with five seconds left in regulation before Pierce’s shot tied it at 81 on an assist from T.O. Barrett.

The Tigers trailed 85-83 with less than a minute left in overtime before Barrett tied the game on a driving layup with 24 seconds to go. After Oklahoma regained the lead on a short jumper by Xzayvier Brown with four seconds remaining, Mitchell buried the winning 3 from the top of the arc over two defenders as time expired.

Barrett scored a career-high 21 points to go with six rebounds and three steals in his first career start for Missouri. Jayden Stone added 20 points and seven rebounds, and Shawn Phillips Jr. grabbed nine boards and posted three blocks as the Tigers finished with a 41-29 rebounding advantage.

Nijel Pack scored 25 points for Oklahoma (11-9, 1-6), making five 3-pointers and adding five assists. Brown finished with 19 points and six assists, and Derrion Reid added 12 points and five rebounds.

The loss was Oklahoma’s sixth straight after opening the season 11-3.

Up Next

Oklahoma hosts No. 20 Arkansas on Tuesday.

Missouri travels to No. 17 Alabama this Tuesday.

