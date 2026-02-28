Mitchell leads balanced attack and Missouri dismantles Mississippi State 88-64

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mark Mitchell scored 17 points and Shawn Phillips Jr. scored 16 points and Missouri walloped Mississippi State 88-64 on Saturday.

Reserve Anthony Robinson II scored 13 points, Trent Pierce scored 10 and Jayden Stone grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (20-9, 10-6 SEC).

Missouri led 54-23 at halftime on the strength of 61.3% (19 for 31) shooting. The Tigers finished shooting 51% (30 for 59).

Josh Hubbard scored 16 points and Quincy Ballard scored 12 points for Mississippi State (13-16, 5-11).

Missouri started with a 9-0 lead and never looked back. Trent Burns’ 3-pointer with 13:49 remaining before halftime and they led by double digits for the remainder.

Mitchell’s layup with 9:14 before the break made it 30-10. T.O Barrett made two foul shots with 2:07 left in the half and the lead was 50-19.

Missouri has won three of its last four which included wins over then 19th-ranked Vanderbilt and 22nd-ranked Tennessee.

Up Next

Missouri: Will try to end its three-game losing streak at Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: Travels to face seventh-ranked Florida on Tuesday.

