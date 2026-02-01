Mitchell puts up 19 for Missouri in 84-79 win over Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell scored 19 points and T.O. Barrett added 16 for Missouri in an 84-79 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Tigers (15-7, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) jumped ahead early with a 12-2 run and went into halftime up 42-35. A late 6-0 run for Mississippi State got the Bulldogs within three, 74-71, with less than two minutes left in the game, but they couldn’t get any closer. Missouri capitalized on turnovers, turning 14 Bulldog turnovers into 21 points on the board.

Trent Pierce added 13 points and Jayden Stone put up 11 for Missouri, which has won the last three games against Mississippi State.

Jayden Epps scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (11-11, 3-6). Josh Hubbard put up 22, with 20 points in the second half.

Annor Boateng left the game in the second half for the Tigers, after going down with a leg injury. He was stretchered off the court.

Up next

Mississippi State: Hosts No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday.

Missouri: Hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

