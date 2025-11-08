Mitchell's high-shooting efficiency helps Missouri edge Southeast Missouri State 89-84

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell scored 29 points on 12-for-14 shooting and Anthony Robinson II scored 15 points as Missouri had its hands full beating Southeast Missouri State 89-84 on Friday night.

David Idada's layup with 1:32 left brought the Redhawks within 81-78 before Mitchell made a layup and made two foul shots with 47 seconds left to provide cushion for the Tigers (2-0).

Braxton Stacker's basket with 4:45 left gave SEMO (0-2) a 75-74 advantage before Robinison immediately responded with a score to give Missouri the lead. Luke Almodovar made 1 of 2 foul shots to tie it for SEMO then Mitchell made a layup with 3:10 left and Missouri never trailed again.

Reserve Jayden Stone scored 14 points and Sebastian Mack 11 for Missouri which shot 59.3% (32 of 54) from the floor.

Stacker scored 26 points, Almodovar 24 and reserve Marqueas Bell 13 for the Redhawks.

