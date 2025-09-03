Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mizzou athletics releases updated stadium entry instructions ahead of Border Showdown

Charlie Riedel/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri running back Tony Temple goes down under pressure of Kansas Darrell Stuckey (25) and James Holt (12)after as Temple made a 17 yard gain for a first down in the second quarter of the football game known as the Border Showdown between Missouri and Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2007, in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri defeated Kansas 36-28. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For fans who will be in Columbia, Missouri, for the Border Showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Missouri Tigers Saturday, they will need to enter Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium based on their seat location.

The Mizzou athletics department cited the capacity crowd expected for Saturday, as well as ongoing construction on the Memorial Stadium Centennial Project, as reasons for the change in stadium entry.

Fans will be required to enter the stadium on the side where their seats are located to avoid congestion on the south concourse. If you happen to be on the incorrect side, ticket scanners will not allow access into the stadium.

Additional staff will be located near the gates to help with foot traffic and answer any questions.

The athletic department will operate courtesy shuttles from Mick Deaver near Lot I to near Gate 5W and vice versa to help out fans who park on one side of the stadium and sit on the other.

Shuttles will run from two hours before kickoff until one hour after the game concludes.

  • Fans sitting on the east side (Sections 101-110, Sections 301-315 in the Tiger Deck, and the student section) must enter via Gates 2E-6E
  • Fans sitting on the west side (Sections 116-125) must enter via Gates 2W-6W
  • Fans sitting in the south end zone (Sections 126-132) can enter via any gate
  • Entrances to the premium Walsworth Family Columns Club, the West Tower and the Multipli Club (Gate 7) remain unchanged.

All gates open two hours prior to kickoff.

Fans should expect additional congestion at the remaining entry gates and on concourses inside the stadium and plan accordingly, as the north concourse will not be available for fans to traverse.

For additional game day information, visit here.

