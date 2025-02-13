Mizzou blows out Oklahoma, 82-58, to end two-game skid

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mark Mitchell scored 19 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 25 to help No. 21 Missouri rout Oklahoma 82-58 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Grill had 15 points and Tony Perkins added 12 for the Tigers (18-6, 7-4 Southeastern Conference), who snapped a two-game skid.

Mitchell shot 6 of 12 from the field, 13 for 18 at the free-throw line and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

Duke Miles scored 18 points and Jalon Moore added 10 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma (16-8, 3-8), which lost its third straight.

Missouri never trailed in the first half and pulled away on a 10-0 run after Moore hit two free throws that cut Oklahoma's deficit to 13-11 with 13:50 remaining in the first half.

It was the 213th meeting between the former Big 8 and Big 12 foes, but the first since they played in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners did not have the depth to keep up with Missouri as they finished 1-4 during a stretch of five straight games against ranked opponents.

Missouri: The Tigers avoided the slow start that plagued them in losses to top-10 foes Tennessee and Texas A&M. They forced 13 turnovers in the first half and held Oklahoma to 7-of-32 shooting (22%).

Key moment

Mitchell made a layup with 59 seconds remaining in the first half to give him 1,000 career points. Mitchell transferred to Missouri last offseason after spending his first two seasons at Duke. He is the fifth member of the Missouri roster to reach 1,000 points, joining Grill, Perkins, Marques Warrick and Tamar Bates.

Key stat

Missouri is 17-2 this season when leading at halftime.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts LSU on Saturday, and Missouri visits Georgia.

