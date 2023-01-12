Watch Now
Mizzou drops one on the road to Texas A&M, 82-64

Kobe Brown, Julius Marble
Sam Craft/AP
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) looks to shoot against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 23:14:50-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV added 14 as Texas A&M built a huge lead early and withstood a second-half push to beat No. 20 Missouri 82-64 on Wednesday night.

It's the fifth straight victory for the Aggies and is Missouri's second loss in three games.

A 3-pointer by Tigers guard Nick Honor cut A&M's lead to 4 points.

But the Aggies scored the next 12 points to make it 65-49 with less than six minutes left.

Taylor led the way in that stretch, scoring eight points.

